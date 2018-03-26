March roars after a parched February

March 1st: 24%

Today: 58%

We've more than doubled our snow pack in March alone 🏔️ pic.twitter.com/RnO3sQWezs — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) March 26, 2018

View of California from space today 🛰️

Snowpack up at 58%, up from 48% a week ago pic.twitter.com/4I3tU2SLTb — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) March 26, 2018

March certainly came in like a lion after an extremely dry February. Eighteen of the past 26 days have featured showers across the Bay Area.Most cities have seen anywhere from 2 inches to as much as 6.5 inches of rainfall just this month alone.However, having such a slow start to our rainy season has kept our rainfall well below average, sitting anywhere from 53 percent to 66 percent of average.March has been a blessing to the Sierra as several storms dumped feet of fresh powder. We've jumped from 24 percent on March 1 to 58 percent of average Monday for our snow pack statewide.The next seven days will see our pattern completely do a 180 as warm and dry conditions take over and rainfall will be hard to come by statewide.