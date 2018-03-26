TECHNOLOGY

New survey asks how people feel about Artificial Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
You're probably aware of the warnings about Artificial Intelligence from people like Elon Musk and Stephen Hawking. Now a new survey is taking a look at what the average person thinks.

According to Conversica, a majority of Americans are already using AI in things like their phone or Alexa. Fifty-seven percent believe AI will help improve their lives.

But 68 percent of San Franciscans say people have reservations about AI because they are worried about being replaced.

Alex Terry with Conversica spoke to ABC7 News on Monday about this new survey.

