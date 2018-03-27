Chipmaker NVIDIA announced it will suspend self-driving tests across the globe Tuesday.The company is testing self-driving technology globally including in Santa Clara.Last week Uber suspended testing of its self-driving vehicles after a self-driving Volvo hit and killed a pedestrian in Arizona.NVIDIA told ABC7 News that Uber is a customer but they don't know if any of their hardware was in the test vehicle that crashed in Arizona.Volvo says it is waiting a for a full investigation report before commenting.