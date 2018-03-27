SELF DRIVING CAR

Chipmaker NVIDIA suspending self-driving tests globally

(Shutterstock)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Chipmaker NVIDIA announced it will suspend self-driving tests across the globe Tuesday.

The company is testing self-driving technology globally including in Santa Clara.

RELATED: Fatal self-driving Uber crash could send waves through industry

Last week Uber suspended testing of its self-driving vehicles after a self-driving Volvo hit and killed a pedestrian in Arizona.

NVIDIA told ABC7 News that Uber is a customer but they don't know if any of their hardware was in the test vehicle that crashed in Arizona.

Volvo says it is waiting a for a full investigation report before commenting.

