Jersey Mike's donating 100 percent of sales today to Make-a-Wish Bay Area

Remember Miles Scott? The little leukemia survivor who became " Batkid " for the day?Well, today you can do your part to help children, just like him. All you have to do is get a bite to eat, today, Wednesday March 28.Jersey Mike's restaurants around the Bay Area are donating 100 percent of sales to support Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area.So, spread the word. Your generosity can help grant a wish to a critically ill child.2925 S. El Camino Real San Mateo, CA 94403301 Hartz Ave Ste. 100 Danville, CA 945266654 Koll Center Parkway Ste. 333 Pleasanton, CA 945663740 Fallon Road Dublin, CA 94568634 San Antonio Rd Mountain View, CA 94040251 Pittman Rd Suite C Fairfield, CA 945341167 W. El Camino Real Suite 101 Sunnyvale, CA 940873937 Rivermark Plaza Santa Clara, CA 950541088 E. Brokaw Rd.Suite 70 San Jose, CA 9513115527 Union Avenue Los Gatos, CA 950321110 Leisure Town Rd Vacaville, CA 95687870-B Blossom Hill Road San Jose, CA 951232982 Grant Line Rd Tracy, CA 95304