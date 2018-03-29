'Affluenza' mom Tonya Couch arrested days before son's release from jail

It's the defense that outraged the nation. Now, the mother of the Texas teen who used the notorious "affluenza" defense is back in jail.A Texas judge has revoked bond for 50-year-old Tonya Couch. She was booked into the Tarrant County jail Wednesday. Court documents show that she failed a urine test required as a condition of her bond, but don't specify the substance the urinalysis revealed.Tonya was arrested just days before her son, Ethan Couch, was set to be released from jail.State District Judge Wayne Salvant had warned Couch last June to "use common sense" pending her trial on hindering apprehension of a felon and money laundering charges. She was charged after she and son, Ethan, fled to Mexico in 2015.Ethan Couch is to be released Monday after spending two years in jail on a probation violation. A psychologist at trial blamed "affluenza" or acting irresponsibly due to wealth for his actions in a 2013 North Texas wreck that killed four.