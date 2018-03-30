CHILD SEX ASSAULT

Police investigate child sex abuse at 'swinging' parties' in Australia

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating five suspected child sex abuse cases at "swinging" parties in Australia, where officials have searched six properties and expect to make more arrests. (Western Australia Police Force)

PERTH, Australia (KGO) --
Police are investigating five suspected sex abuse cases involving children at "swinging" parties in Australia.

New video shows police going into one of the homes where the suspected abuse took place.

VIDEO: San Jose teacher arrested, accused of lewd acts with a minor

Police said some of the children were drugged and abused during sex parties organized by several adults. The Western Australia Police Force posted an update on its Facebook page saying, "the Taskforce was launched last month following the discovery of a recording device by a member of the public, which contained videos showing adults, both male and a female, engaging in sexual acts with the 8-year-old girl."


Police allege those adults include the girl's mother, her step-father and a male friend of both. "So far, three people have been arrested on a total of 23 charges in relation to the alleged sexual abuse," said police.

Officials have searched six properties in Perth and Western Australia and expect to make more arrests.

Click here for a look at more stories about sex abuse cases in the Bay Area and across the country.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child abusesex abusesexsex crimesex crimessex assaultsex scandalsex offensechild endangermentchild pornographychildrenu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD SEX ASSAULT
Ex-Disneyland employee sentenced to 125 years for child sex crimes
Fresno sex offender could face longest punishment in California history
Twin brothers arrested for child porn a week apart in San Jose
San Jose middle school coach arrested for child molestation, porn
Mountain View tutor arrested for engaging in lewd acts with children
More child sex assault
Top Stories
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly Mountain View crash
Bay Area mom remembers beloved son killed in accident after drinking at USC
San Jose law firm sued over ADA lawsuits
EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash investigation, I-Team rides in Model X to site
Kickball team accused of trying to boot members of public from Dolores Park
Peninsula cities band together as sea level rise threatens homes, businesses
iPhone update lets you turn off battery slow-down setting
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Contra Costa Home & Garden Show, Moso Natural
Show More
What trees to cut down? Alameda grapples with decisions after tree fell on dad
Meet Michael Finney at San Jose's Santana Row
Rep. Mark DeSaulnier discusses rollback of emission standards
Credit union suing SF over 'worthless' taxi medallions
VIDEO: Warriors coach says players are free to participate in Sacramento protests
More News
Top Video
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly Mountain View crash
Bay Area mom remembers beloved son killed in accident after drinking at USC
San Jose law firm sued over ADA lawsuits
Snoop Dogg signs autographs at Oakland's Dope ERA store
More Video