People head to lucky Milpitas lottery spot for chance at $521M Mega Millions jackpot

Many people are buying their Mega Millions tickets at a lucky Chevron Milpitas off Highway 880 at Dixon Landing Road. (KGO-TV)

By
MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) --
You could win the $521 million jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. All you have to do is pick the winning numbers.

HERE THEY ARE: 11, 28, 31, 46, 59 and the Mega Ball is 1

It's the fourth highest prize in the game's history.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were: 7 - 25 - 43 - 56 - 59, Mega Ball: 13.

Many people are buying tickets at Chevron Milpitas off Highway 880 at Dixon Landing Road.

They sold a $425,000,000 Powerball ticket in 2014 and a $818,000 Powerball ticket in 2017.

"It happens twice, so I think it's something. Maybe the magical numbers coming out from the machine," said Sween Jangre, a worker at Chevron Milpitas.



"I've always bought here and the one time I decided not to buy here, somebody won. So I feel really bad if I don't go for it again because I may miss the opportunity," said Milpitas resident Shirley Abiva.

The odds of picking the correct numbers on five white balls and one yellow ball in the Mega Millions game are one in 259 million.

For Powerball, it's one in roughly 292 million.

Revamps to the country's two big lottery games in recent years decreased the odds of picking all the numbers needed for the top prize, though officials point out it has increased the number of winners who score smaller prizes that range from $1 million to $5 million, depending on the game.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Top 10 largest US Lottery Jackpots

1. $1.6 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

3. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

4. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

5. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

6. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)

7. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

8. $559.7 million jackpot, Powerball, Jan. 6, 2018 (one ticket, New Hampshire)

9. $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana)

10. $487 million, Powerball, July 30, 2016 (one ticket, from New Hampshire)
