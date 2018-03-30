EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3283666" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at an Orlando nightclub has walked out of jail after she was acquitted hours earlier in federal court.

First photo of Noor Salman with her lawyers after her release. She was acquitted in the 2016 #PulseNightclub shooting.

Noor Salman walked out of a federal courthouse in Florida after being acquitted of all charges related to the Pulse nightclub shooting. She had been charged with lying to the FBI and helping her husband in the 2016 attack. Her husband, Omar Mateen, died during a shootout with police after he had entered the club and killed 49 people and injured 58."I told you so and now I came to tell you I told you so, she is innocent. When I believe she was innocent, she is innocent. We stood by her and that's what she is," expressed Al Salman, one of her uncles.Prosecutors has argued that Salman knew about her husband's guns and his obsession for Muslim extremist videos. They also told a jury that Salman was aware of his intentions to attack a location. But her attorneys insisted that their client is a simple woman with a low IQ who was abused by her husband and knew nothing about his plans."This is a case where the more we learned, the better Noor Salman looked," said one of her attorneys.She had faced a sentence of up to life in prison. The jury deliberated for more than three days. When she heard the verdict, the now 31-year-old Salman, began sobbing, as did relatives seated behind her.Her uncle told reporters that he was taking Salman back to her home in the East Bay city of Rodeo to be reunited with her son, who is now 5 years old. She will live with her mother in this quiet neighborhood. Her mother did not want to talk to reporters today and remained inside the home. A neighbor who knows the family well said they are good people."I know Noor and she is not like that to be involved in anything bad," said the neighbor, who did not want to be identified.Her uncle added, "Now we look forward to taking my niece and hire a therapist for her. I don't know how she will make up for the last two years."Neighbors tell ABC7 News they hope Salman can start a new life with her son. They say the young boy is happy and healthy."He comes every day says hi to everybody," said Raginder Singh, neighbor.The jury foreperson released a statement Friday night that reads: