POLICE SHOOTING

Man killed by gunfire with Texas officer identified

EMBED </>More Videos

A Texas officer fatally shot a suspect who allegedly shot at him several times during a traffic stop Thursday.

By
PASADENA, Texas --
Police have released the identity of a man who was fatally shot by a Texas police officer Thursday afternoon.

Marco Antonio Saavedra, 44, was killed following a traffic stop on Southmore Avenue.

The Pasadena Police Department says the officer attempted to pull over Saavedra after he ran a stop sign.

Saavedra did not immediately stop, driving six blocks before coming to a stop on Spooner at the 400 block of Southmore Avenue.

TIMELINE: Police shooting deaths that shocked the nation

Police have released dash and body cam video from the shooting, as witnesses say Saavedra opened fire on the officer.

In the video, the officer shouts, "stay in the vehicle" and "show me your hands."

The situation quickly escalated, according to Assistant Police Chief Josh Bruegger. "He gets out of the vehicle, turns partially so he's facing back towards the officer. At one point his hand reaches down, his right hand behind his back and then he produces a weapon, brings it up, both hands in a shooting stance parallel to the ground, pointing it at the officer," Bruegger said. "The officer immediately starts firing, and strikes the suspect."

VIDEO: Rev. Al Sharpton: Stephon Clark 'should be alive today'
EMBED More News Videos

Rev. Al Sharpton gave a touching eulogy Thursday for Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police, saying "he should be alive today" and that "we must stand for justice."



Police said the officer fired at least six times.

Eyewitness News spoke to a 63-year-old man who saw the shooting from his front yard. He says the suspect did shoot at the officer and the officer had to protect himself.

"It's unfortunate the officer is placed in the position but when a suspect points a weapon at the officer, the officer really has no choice but to defend himself," said Bruegger.

The officer, 40 years old and a 13-year veteran of Pasadena PD, was not hurt. He has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard after officer-involved shootings. A Harris County grand jury will review the case.

Police said Saavedra's gun was found next to his body at the scene.

Click here for more stories and videos about police shootings.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer-involved shootinginvestigationu.s. & worldviolencepolice shootingshootingTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLICE SHOOTING
Doctor hired by family says Stephon Clark shot 7 times from behind
Police: Officer shot and killed by man pretending to be cop
Funeral for Stephon Clark brings emotion, call for change
Rev. Al Sharpton gives touching eulogy for Stephon Clark
More police shooting
Top Stories
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly Mountain View crash
Bay Area mom remembers beloved son killed in accident after drinking at USC
San Jose law firm sued over ADA lawsuits
EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash investigation, I-Team rides in Model X to site
Kickball team accused of trying to boot members of public from Dolores Park
Peninsula cities band together as sea level rise threatens homes, businesses
iPhone update lets you turn off battery slow-down setting
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Contra Costa Home & Garden Show, Moso Natural
Show More
What trees to cut down? Alameda grapples with decisions after tree fell on dad
Meet Michael Finney at San Jose's Santana Row
Rep. Mark DeSaulnier discusses rollback of emission standards
Credit union suing SF over 'worthless' taxi medallions
VIDEO: Warriors coach says players are free to participate in Sacramento protests
More News
Top Video
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly Mountain View crash
Bay Area mom remembers beloved son killed in accident after drinking at USC
San Jose law firm sued over ADA lawsuits
Snoop Dogg signs autographs at Oakland's Dope ERA store
More Video