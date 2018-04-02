East San Jose police chase ends with two arrests

Power knocked out in San Jose neighborhood after car crashed on S. White Rd. & Lieb Ct. around 1:15am.

2 men put in handcuffs. 1 taken away in ambulance, the other in a patrol car. pic.twitter.com/t74cRquail — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) April 2, 2018

A police chase in East San Jose ended with a crash, two arrests, and the power knocked out to a few thousand PG&E customers.Video from the scene showed a severely damaged car resting next to a power pole on South White Road at Lieb Court and wires can be seen hanging off of the pole.San Jose Police say officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle with two men inside it in the area of Allenwood Drive and S.White Road just after 1 a.m.The vehicle didn't stop, but eventually crashed into a power pole on S. White Road at Lieb Court.Two men were arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for auto theft.PG&E says 2,583 customers lost power due to the crash.Electricity was restored for all but 39 customers by 4 a.m.PG&E expects those remaining customers to have their power restored by 11:30 a.m.