Protesters take to streets of Oakland to oppose police shooting

New legislation is being drafted in Sacramento to increase transparency in investigations into officer-involved shootings. At the same time, protesters took to the streets in Oakland Monday over the death of Sahleem Tindle a few months ago at the hands of a BART officer. (KGO-TV)