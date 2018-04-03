SPORTS

Giants Opening Day at AT&T Park, first pitch at 1:35 p.m.

EMBED </>More Videos

Garlic fries, Cha Cha bowls, and oh yeah, baseball! It's opening day at AT&T Park. First pitch is at 1:35 this afternoon against the Mariners. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) --
Garlic fries, Cha Cha bowls, and oh yeah, baseball! It's Opening Day at AT&T Park.

First pitch is at 1:35 this afternoon against the Mariners. So expect traffic around the ballpark to be busy this afternoon.

RELATED: Giants President Larry Baer ready to celebrate 60th season in SF

The first 40,000 fans will get an opening day calendar. At today's home opener, the Giants will have a special tribute to the late Mayor Ed Lee.

The on-field tribute will include all the city's living former mayors - including Sen Dianne Feinstein, Willie Brown and Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom. There will also be plenty of pre-game fun for the players and fans, as the team celebrates its 60th season in San Francisco.

They come home with two wins and two losses, after splitting a four game series with the Dodgers.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the San Francisco Giants.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsMLBSan Francisco GiantsgamesSeattle MarinersSan FranciscoAT&T Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Giants President Larry Baer ready to celebrate 60th season in SF
SPORTS
How the Raiders got comfortable with sports betting
Durant: Thompson slept through practice prior to 60-point game
Lowrie's two-run double in 7th lifts A's past Rangers 3-1
Aces have their place in Rangers-A's matchup
More Sports
Top Stories
Designer of waterslide that killed boy surrenders to police
You can survive a nuclear attack, here's how
Stolen car suspect crashes onto ranch in Hercules
Panera reportedly exposed customers' information for 8 months
I-Team: Tesla coming under new scrutiny
Protesters take to streets of Oakland to oppose police shooting
San Francisco advocates worry about Grindr sharing users' HIV status
Palo Alto approves voluntary guidelines for Eichler neighborhoods
Show More
Villanova roars over Michigan winning NCAA title
Protest over police shooting in Oakland as senator drafts bill for transparency
Saudi Arabian prince buys out Four Seasons in East Palo Alto for visit
The trade war between the U.S. and China hurts California
TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident in Mountain View
More News
Top Video
Panera reportedly exposed customers' information for 8 months
Designer of waterslide that killed boy surrenders to police
You can survive a nuclear attack, here's how
Protesters take to streets of Oakland to oppose police shooting
More Video