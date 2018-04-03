  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
ANIMAL NEWS

VIDEO: Playful panda determined to keep door open at China facility

Adorable video shows a baby panda's determination to keep the door open at a facility in China. (iPanda via Storyful)

Adorable video shows a baby panda's determination to keep the door open at a facility in China.

The tiny furball held on tight as the door swung open, refusing to let go.

The keeper didn't think it was a very good idea. She tried to close the door, but the playful panda climbed onto her foot in protest before tumbling to the ground.

VIDEO: Play with me! Panda tries to stop keeper from working

The cute cub was captured by a Panda camera in the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan province.

One thing is for sure though, the little panda could be the cutest door stop in the world.

