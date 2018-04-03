  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
YOUTUBE SHOOTING

Employees visibly shaken by shooting at YouTube in San Bruno

It all began Tuesday afternoon with reports of a shooting at the YouTube campus in San Bruno at 12:46 p.m. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) --
It all began Tuesday afternoon with reports of a shooting at the YouTube campus in San Bruno at 12:46 p.m.

Police arrived on the scene where they found four injured victims and one person dead with what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Evacuations quickly began for workers on campus, who walked out of the building with their hands raised.

