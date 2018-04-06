Police say woman's body found near her car off Grizzly Peak

Oakland PD confirms woman's body found near her car off Grizzly Peak. Don't know when car went off road #abc7news pic.twitter.com/lXsejBHYaf — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) April 7, 2018

Car that went off Grizzly Peak towed up. Body found near it. Matches missing person vehicle #abc7news pic.twitter.com/LJyvlIk21k — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) April 6, 2018

Cadaver dogs being brought in to search for missing person on Grizzly Peak. Car down ravine #abc7news pic.twitter.com/yo3Sgilixj — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) April 6, 2018

E7, T5, B2, R1, R2, E29, PMP, and OPD on scene at #GrizzlyPeak for a vehicle down an embankment. No occupants found. OFD resources, including one of our highly trained search canine teams is conducting a wide area search of the area to ensure no victims were ejected. #oakland pic.twitter.com/K0YPehqrk3 — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) April 6, 2018

Car down 100 ft embankment in Oakland Hills off Grizzly Peak. Woman ejected. Rescue underway #abc7news pic.twitter.com/3lY2eFsvh6 — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) April 6, 2018

Heavy Fog hampering rescue off Grizzly Peak in Oakland hills. Searching for driver #abc7news pic.twitter.com/Ab1kzpBeui — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) April 6, 2018

Police confirm that the body of a woman was found near her car in a ravine off of Grizzly Peak in the Oakland Hills on Friday. They're still unsure when the car went off the road.They say the vehicle was found in the 4900 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard, near Marlborough Terrace. This may be related to a missing person's case.Judy Spiegel says her son's girlfriend was reported missing this week. She drove a white Prius, she says, the same car that went off the side of Grizzly Peak and down 100 feet in steep terrain.She says her son last saw his girlfriend Sunday night and left for Hawaii the following morning.By mid-week, he was calling his mother to have her check and see if she had seen his girlfriend.Police were investigating the woman's disappearance near Marlborough Terrace Friday at 8:50 a.m.Police say they happened to check the area for the missing person and found the vehicle off the embankment. Fog, rain and wind hampered their rescue efforts. But they eventually confirmed there was no one inside the vehicle.Friday afternoon, as the vehicle was towed up the muddy hillside, cadaver dogs with the Alameda County Sheriff's Department found a woman's body near the Prius.