Fremont police say use of force justified in fatal shooting

Fremont Police say this is their sixth officer-involved shooting since February of 2017, three of which have been fatal, including one person who died from a self-inflicted wound. The department says its use of force is warranted and that they'll do what is necessary to keep officers and the public out of harm's way.Just before 7 p.m. Thursday night, a Fremont police officer spotted a suspect who was riding as a passenger in a vehicle near the intersection of Fremont Boulevard and Nicolet Avenue. When the vehicle pulled over police say the suspect took off in the direction of a nearby Arco station. That's where investigators believe the initial gunshots were fired between the suspect and police before the chase moved into the street which led to the deadly shootout.Police say the suspect pulled his gun first and refused to put it down."It's really startling, the level of violence these suspects are demonstrating toward our officers," said Geneva Bosques of the Fremont Police Department. "We just continue to see violent suspects who will really do anything it takes to get away from officers."In this most recent case, the suspect, whose identity has not been released, was wanted on a felony warrant for illegal possession of a firearm as well as a probation violation. Police say he had cut off his ankle monitoring device.At least seven officers were involved in the shooting, four patrol officers and three undercover officers.All of them will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, once they've been interviewed by investigators.The mayor's office declined our request for comment.