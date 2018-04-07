Fire breaks out on 50th floor of Trump Tower

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the latest developments on a fire that broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in Midtown. (@PeterThomasRoth/Twitter)

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
Officials say one person has died in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro says the fire broke out after 5:30 p.m. Saturday in an apartment on the 50th floor of the midtown skyscraper.

Nigro says four firefighters suffered less serious injuries.



President Donald Trump tweeted that the fire was out and said it was "Very confined (well built building)."


Trump's business is based at Trump Tower and his residence is there, but he has spent little time in New York since taking office.

Nigro says no member of the Trump family was at the building on Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firetrump towerdonald trumpPresident Donald TrumpNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 stabbed at Coliseum BART in Oakland
Storm downs trees, triggers power outages in Bay Area
Stinson Beach parking lot badly damaged by flooding
PG&E crews restore power to 10,800 customers in SF
Canada police say 14 killed after bus carrying hockey team crashes
AccuWeather forecast: Storm clouds parting
Russell Crowe's 'Gladiator' armor sells for $96K at auction
Mom upset daughter issued decades-old book Blake Shelton once used
Show More
Livermore carjacking suspect caught after police chase
Person killed on Caltrain tracks in Palo Alto
Father of missing boy with autism charged with homicide
Pilot killed in Petaluma plane crash during storm
3 dead, 20 injured after car crashes into crowd in Germany
More News