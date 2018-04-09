WEATHER

Storm damage closes Stinson Beach parking lot indefinitely

The storm damaged parking lot at Stinson Beach will stay closed for the foreseeable future, according to Golden Gate National Recreation Area officials. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
STINSON BEACH, Calif. (KGO) --
The recent storm left a huge mess behind near one of the Bay Area's most popular beaches.

The parking lot and picnic areas remain off-limits at Stinson Beach after a flash flood left mud and debris in its wake.

A small Bobcat was starting a big cleanup job in the 300 space parking lot on Monday.

RELATED: Stinson Beach parking lot badly damaged by flooding

"It looks like the Russian River, all this water in the parking lot," said Timmy Harris from Novato.

The flood damage was complements of last week's atmospheric river which caused tiny Easkoot Creek to overflow and change direction.

The force of the water was so great, the north end of the parking lot collapsed on Saturday, dropping off six feet, taking picnic tables with it. A waterfall has been created, flowing out to the ocean.

"This was a rare event, so much rain in such a short amount of time, the water took the path of least resistance," said Kirk Schroeder from Marin County Parks.

The National Park Service is giving no time estimate when the parking lot and picnic areas will be repaired and re-opened.

