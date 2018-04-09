They're the shoes that turned Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez from "The Sandlot" movie into a legend, and now you can wear them.
PF Flyers is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic 1993 baseball film by introducing the Sandlot Center Hi.
The shoes feature an ankle patch and retro-styled shoe box authentic to the version worn by Benny in the film.
The pair is a special edition, running only for a limited time.
