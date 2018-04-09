Former SFFD firefighter takes plea in 2013 case where truck hit motorcyclist

EMBED </>More Videos

SFFD firefighter Michael Quinn took a plea on Friday to "delaying or obstructing an arrest", a misdemeanor with two years probation. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
SFFD firefighter Michael Quinn took a plea on Friday to delaying or obstructing an arrest, a misdemeanor with two years probation.

EXCLUSIVE: Firefighter investigated after hitting motorcyclist

Quinn drove a fire truck through a red light and hit motorcyclist Jack Frazier.

Prosecutors could not prove DUI after a judge threw out blood evidence.

RELATED: Charges dropped against SF firefighter who hit motorcyclist

Quinn was seen chugging water on surveillance video at the bar right next to the crash scene, and he left before police could question him. Investigators met him hours later back at the fire station.

Click here for more crime stories, photos, and video.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runSFFDDUIinvestigationdui crasharrestmotorcycle accidentmotorcyclesSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Motorcyclist hit by SFFD truck not happy with settlement
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Fire truck driver after hitting motorcycle
Charges dropped against SF firefighter who hit motorcyclist
2 SFFD assistant chiefs suspended in case of firefighter accused of driving drunk
Top Stories
The stage is set for Mark Zuckerberg; Is he ready to take the hot seat?
FBI says online hoax threatened violence at several Bay Area schools
Caravan draws attention to the plight of immigrants and immigrants
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Historic Montclair fire house up for sale
VIDEO: Apple co-founder explains why he's saying goodbye to Facebook
Company keeps billing couple that died in North Bay wildfires
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
Show More
Top of bus sheared off, dozens hurt on Long Island
TechCrunch editor on Facebook's future
Police announce arrests in burglary spree across SF
California police chiefs respond to proposed use of force bill
He was sentenced to life in jail, now is making a movie to inspire troubled youth
More News