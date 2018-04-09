Former SFFD firefighter takes plea in 2013 case where truck hit motorcyclist

SFFD firefighter Michael Quinn took a plea on Friday to delaying or obstructing an arrest, a misdemeanor with two years probation.Quinn drove a fire truck through a red light and hit motorcyclist Jack Frazier.Prosecutors could not prove DUI after a judge threw out blood evidence.Quinn was seen chugging water on surveillance video at the bar right next to the crash scene, and he left before police could question him. Investigators met him hours later back at the fire station.