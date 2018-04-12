TRAFFIC

All NB lanes of I-680 in Walnut Creek reopened after police activity

Highway 680 traffic in Walnut Creek, California on Thursday, April 12, 2018. (KGO-TV)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. --
All northbound I-680 lanes have reopened at Treat Boulevard in Walnut Creek after police activity blocked lanes early this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The alert, issued just before 5 a.m., and freeway was reopened at before 5:45 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

