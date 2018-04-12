Bay Area Weekend Events: Circus fun, movie night in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We teamed up with our partners at Hoodline to bring you the best weekend activities.
Oakland "Tinkerfest"
Tell your kids to go take apart a car. This weekend, you can put your children to work as they do some hands-on science in Oakland. Our partners at Hoodline have you covered with this and other fun going around town.
Let's start with that car. Oakland's Chabot Space and Science Center is hosting its second annual "Tinkerfest" where families get real tools to tackle projects big and small.
In addition to the car take-apart, kids can disassemble a plane engine and solder a button that lights up that you can take home. It happens Saturday April 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is included with admission.
Circus fun in SF
Another option this weekend: Running away with the circus (for one night, anyway). The Circus Center in Cole Valley is letting you try circus arts like trapeze, juggling, and clowning. They call it $5 Friday and it happens 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Movie night in Hayes Valley
Also Friday night in Hayes Valley, the group Proxy presents what they call a "walk in theater," which is a movie projected on a big screen that you sit outside and watch.
Bring a blanket and get some snacks. This week the movie is "The Florida Project" and there's little to lose, and it's free.
