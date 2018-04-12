Alameda police seek help solving homicide of 61-year-old woman

Alameda police are asking for your help in solving their first murder of the year. A 61-year-old restaurant owner has died from the injuries she suffered during an attempted robbery that later turned into a homicide outside her own restaurant last week.A struggle caught on surveillance video was the catalyst for the killing.Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the attackers beating 61-year-old Cindy Le and a 28-year-old man who tried to help her. It happened last Friday night near closing time. Both were rushed to the hospital."The female victim suffered serious traumatic injuries and succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, April 10," said Lt. Wayland Gee of the Alameda Police.The male victim was treated and released from the hospital. Employees of the restaurant didn't want to go on camera, neither did managers of nearby businesses.But they say Le owned the restaurant in Alameda and another in Oakland with her husband. Alameda police have assigned their Violent Crime Investigations unit to the case and they vow to find the killers.If you have any information please call the Alameda Police Department at (510) 337-8340. You may remain anonymous.