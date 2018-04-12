WEATHER

Watch out! Risk of sneaker waves, large breakers on coast in Sonoma, Monterey counties

EMBED </>More Videos

A northwest swell is building and will bring a risk of rip currents, sneaker waves and large breakers tomorrow from Sonoma County to Monterey County. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's going to be sunny and warm on Friday and if you're thinking of heading to the beach, watch out!

A northwest swell is building and will bring a risk of rip currents, sneaker waves and large breakers Friday from Sonoma County to Monterey County.

The National Weather Service says waves may hit 20 feet starting Thursday evening.

VIDEO: Watch your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast

Click here for more stories and videos related to weather.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersurfingrogue wavebay areaforecastrip currentsonoma countymonterey countyCaliforniaSanta Cruz
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
AccuWeather forecast for Friday
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for Friday
What will this year's hurricanes be named?
Springtime may be here, but so are these weather dangers
How to beat the heat if you're headed to Coachella
More Weather
Top Stories
1 rescued after vehicle goes over cliff in Montara
Trump lashes out at ex-FBI director James Comey: 'LEAKER & LIAR'
Taxi driver arrested at car wash after hit and run in Millbrae
EXCLUSIVE: Family of loved one who passed after Oakmont Senior Living fire speaks out
War of words, actions ensues between Tesla, NTSB after I-Team reports
'I still don't believe it' Family mourns restaurant owner killed in Alameda
'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Show More
Vice President Pence departs for South America trip in Trump's place
Voters may get chance to vote on splitting CA into 3 states
EPA letter reveals Navy's downplay of radioactive soil in SF's Bayview
SF cracks down and ramps up against smash and grabs
Decisions still to be made on downtown SF rail extension tunnel
More News