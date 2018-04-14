SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A small but vocal group of demonstrators representing the Answer Coalition gathered Saturday on Market Street to protest recent U.S. airstrikes in Syria.
"We are opposed to U.S. Intervention anywhere in the Middle East, especially in Syria," said Richard Becker from AnswerCoalition.org.
"If you want to attack a country get permission from the UN," said one protester.
Others like Bay Area Syrian-American activist Maya Fallaha have different viewpoints. She and her relatives Believe airstrikes did not go far enough.
RELATED: 'Mission Accomplished' in Syria, Trump declares on Twitter
"I hope the U.S. will follow up with more attacks. If we don't put a stop to Assad's air forces he'll continue to carry out atrocities," said Fallaha.
Peninsula Congresswoman Jackie Speier says President Trump never got authorization from Congress to launch airstrikes. Speier says Mr. Trump needs a long-term strategy for Syria.
"For the longest time we thought Asaad would fall, he hasn't fallen and now he has support from Iran and Russia. It's time to find a way to bring peace to that country," said congresswoman Speier.