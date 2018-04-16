Uncle Jesse is officially a father, and John Stamos' adorable announcement has us saying, "have mercy!"The 54-year-old Stamos posted a photo his son's arrival to Instagram, saying, "From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos."He tagged the photo: "#NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed."Billy is named after John's father.In December, theandstar announced that he and fiancee Caitlin McHugh were expecting a child in an interview with People Magazine.Stamos, who is a first-time father, said he was ready because he's had "years of practice."