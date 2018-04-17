Grandma suspected of killing 2 and stealing woman's identity spotted in Corpus Christi

EMBED </>More Videos

A nationwide manhunt for a smiling, but suspected killing grandma has narrowed down to Texas after she was reportedly spotted in Corpus Christi. (KTRK)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas --
A nationwide manhunt for a smiling, but wanted grandmother accused of murder has narrowed down to Texas after she was reportedly spotted in Corpus Christi.

Police say Lois Reiss, 56, is allegedly responsible for killing her own husband last month in Minnesota.

Following the murder, Reiss moved to a casino in Iowa and then on to Fort Meyers, Florida, where authorities say she befriended a woman who resembled her.

The release of a new surveillance video shows Reiss leaving a motel in Florida after she allegedly killed the woman just to steal her identity.

The video also shows Reiss driving her latest victim's car to Corpus Christi, where it was last spotted.

Authorities are warning everyone to be on the lookout, as they say, Reiss could be anywhere, and they fear she may kill again.

Click here for more crime stories, photos, and video.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killedcrimemurdertexas newsu.s. & worldelderlyinvestigationpoliceTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother of 2 identified as victim in Southwest flight emergency
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Condemned Fremont home sells for $1.2 million
Alameda man who trained Apollo astronauts turns 93
SFPD officer hit by driver who fled scene
Bay Area Southwest passengers scared after deadly emergency
Oakland A's celebrate 50 years at Coliseum with free tickets
Show More
Man accused of slamming puppy on ground sought in SF
Outpouring of condolences after Barbara Bush passes away
Tourists stranded in Mexico after airline ends service
Consumer Catch-up: Facebook facial recognition lawsuit, Air Canada lie-flat seats
Taxpayers given unexpected break after IRS website glitch
More News