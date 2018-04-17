Bay Area Southwest passengers scared after deadly emergency

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --As you can imagine, passengers on Bay Area Southwest flights are nervous after one woman was killed in after a plane's engine blew out in mid-air.
VIDEO: Mother of 2 identified as victim in Southwest flight emergency
It was on just about everyone's mind at Oakland International Airport Tuesday where Southwest is the largest carrier.
ABC7 News spoke with several passengers who heard about the engine failure and emergency landing just as they were taking off. Some felt helpless or a little conflicted about flying. Others say what happened, while a tragedy, won't change their flying habits much.
VIDEO: Passenger recounts terrifying moment inside plane after emergency landing
"There days there are so many risks," said passenger Mary Frances.
Southwest has 500 737-700s in its fleet. That's the type of plane involved in the incident.
The plane was recently in Sacramento and Oakland prior to its emergency landing according to flight tracking site, Flight Aware.
Click here for a look at recent stories and videos about emergency landings here in the Bay Area and across the country.