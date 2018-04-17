STARBUCKS

Bay Area expert weighs in on Starbucks bias training

This is an undated image of a Starbucks Coffee shop. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Starbucks says they will close more than 8,000 U.S. stores the afternoon of May 29, to conduct racial bias training for their employees.

RELATED: Starbucks issues apology after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral

Today's announcement comes after this video of police arresting two black men in a Philadelphia Starbucks, went viral.


The staff called 9-1-1 after the men, who didn't buy anything, asked to use the restroom while they waited for a friend.

RELATED: Starbucks orders 'unconscious bias' training, manager out

Joelle Emerson is the founder of Paradigm, a San Francisco based consulting firm that trains companies on diversity and inclusion. "By training people on the prevalence of bias and how to make more objective and inclusive decisions, Starbucks will go a long way towards creating more inclusive communities," she said.

VIDEO: Joelle Emerson of SF's Paradigm talks racial bias training for Starbucks
EMBED More News Videos

Joelle Emerson is the founder of Paradigm, a San Francisco based consulting firm that trains companies on diversity and inclusion.



Emerson adds consistent standards in company policies are an important tool in eliminating bias.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessstarbucksu.s. & worldracismcaliforniacoffeeLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Starbucks orders 'unconscious bias' training, manager out
Starbucks apologizes after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
STARBUCKS
Confrontation at SoCal Starbucks over bathroom caught on tape
Starbucks to close stores for bias training after Philly arrests
Starbucks orders 'unconscious bias' training, manager out
Comedian W. Kamau Bell recalls being kicked out of coffee shop
More starbucks
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: Facebook facial recognition lawsuit, Air Canada lie-flat seats
Confrontation at SoCal Starbucks over bathroom caught on tape
Fisherman's Wharf Reveals Strategy To Reel In More Locals
Tax Day freebies and deals
More Business
Top Stories
Bay Area Southwest passengers scared after deadly emergency
Vets Look for Answers in Treating Pets with Pot
15 injured, at least 100 displaced after 5-alarm fire erupts in San Jose
Mother of 2 identified as victim in Southwest flight emergency
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Condemned Fremont home sells for $1.2 million
Alameda man who trained Apollo astronauts turns 93
Show More
SFPD officer hit by driver who fled scene
Oakland A's celebrate 50 years at Coliseum with free tickets
Man accused of slamming puppy on ground sought in SF
Outpouring of condolences after Barbara Bush passes away
Tourists stranded in Mexico after airline ends service
More News