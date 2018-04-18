NBA

Wife of Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich dies ahead of game against Warriors

The San Antonio Spurs announced Wednesday evening that Coach Greg Popovich's wife has died. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

SAN ANTONIO (KGO) --
The San Antonio Spurs announced Wednesday evening that Coach Gregg Popovich's wife has died. The team has been in the midst of a heated playoff series against the Golden State Warriors.

RELATED: Durant, Thompson stay hot as Warriors take 2-0 lead vs. Spurs

In a statement, the Spurs said:

"With deep regret the San Antonio Spurs announce that Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich, passed away earlier Wednesday. Erin and Gregg were married for four decades and were blessed with two children and two grandchildren. The organization asks media to respect the family's privacy during this difficult time."

The team's General Manager RC Buford adds, "We mourn the loss of Erin. She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us."

The circumstances surrounding her death have not been released.

RELATED: Popovich maintains perspective despite Spurs' blowout loss in Game 1

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant reacted to the news saying "Prayers and condolences go out to the family...I don't even know what to say."

Several other NBA players and teams offered their condolences as the news spread:

