Cautionary recall of lettuce products issued by Sam's Club

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The lettuce E-coli outbreak that has sickened 35 people across 11 states has spread to the Bay Area.
Rubio's in the Embarcadero Center posted a sign apologizing for its lack of lettuce.
Sam's Club sent out a letter to members advising them to throw away the lettuce products listed below as a precautionary measure:
Dear Sam's Club Member:
We were notified that Taylor Farms, as a result of a Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) public advisory, has initiated a withdrawal on the items listed below due to the potential to be contaminated with E. coli.
Our records reflect that you may have purchased one or more of the items listed below:
Description
UPC
TF Fiesta Chopped Salad Kit with Grilled Chicken 9/17.5oz
8-24862-02018-7
TF Southwest Chopped Salad 10/12.55oz
8-24862-00632-7
TAYLOR FARMS ASIAN CHOPPED SALAD 10/13oz
8-24862-00630-3
TF Asian Chopped Salad 10/15.75oz
0-30223-04149-8
TF Caesar Kit Family Size 14/16.9oz
0-30223-02557-0
TF Chopped Romaine 6/2lb
0-30223-04022-4
TF Romaine Blend 12/2.5oz
0-30223-01124-8
Taylor Farms Farmhouse Bacon Chopped Salad
0-30223-04114-6
If any of this product is still in your possession or inventory, we request that you return the product to your local Sam's Club for a full refund. If you have resold any of this product, we request you contact your customers and notify them of the withdrawal.
At Sam's Club, we adhere to strict quality assurance controls and work with our suppliers to ensure that we provide you with quality products.
Your prompt action to this notice is strongly encouraged. Taylor Farms recommends consumers with any questions or concerns about this withdrawal to call its consumer hotline at 1-855-455-0098.
We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to meeting your needs in the future.
A Taylor Farms spokesperson offered this statement to ABC7 News: "We are aware of and are closely monitoring recent concerns about E. coli in romaine lettuce, following the broad scale warning from CDC regarding chopped romaine lettuce from the Yuma, AZ growing region. We can confirm that, as of 4/13/18, all romaine lettuce from Taylor Farms is product from California, Florida or Mexico.
There is no indication that any Taylor Farms products are a source, regardless of growing region. To date, we have not been contacted by any federal agencies regarding this matter. Taylor Farms has not initiated any form of product recall at this time.
Taylor Farms' highest priority is the health and wellbeing of our consumers. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and update customers of any new information. We work every day to deliver the safest, freshest and highest quality produce and fresh food to promote the health and wellbeing of our customers."
