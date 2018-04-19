CHILDREN

Massachusetts preschool bans kids from using term 'best friend'

EMBED </>More Videos

A preschool in Massachusetts has banned the term "best friend," for reasons some parents have deemed "ridiculous."

GEORGETOWN, Mass. --
Students attending one preschool in Massachusetts are not allowed to call each other "best friends."

Little Julia attends Pentucket Workshop Preschool in Georgetown. Like many 4-year-olds, she loves her dolls, arts and crafts and she has a best friend.

"She said you know so-and-so, you're my best buddy. The teacher told her that she couldn't say that there in school," Julia's mother, Christine Hartwell, told WBZ-TV.

"Best friend" is not a term Julia can use at Pentucket Workshop Preschool.

"I think it's ridiculous. Children who are 4 years old speak from their heart, so they should be able to call kids anything loving - you're my best friend, you're my best pal," Hartwell said.

The school explained to Hartwell that "the term best friend can lead other children to feel excluded," and it can "ultimately lead to the formation of cliques and outsiders," and the school encourages "students to have a wider group of friends."

"Although I think that words are really important and the term 'best' does have an implied meaning to it. I don't know if the right answer is necessarily denying children the ability to use that term," said Dr. Gregory Young, a pediatric psychologist.

Hartwell says Julia still says "best friend" at home, but her daughter seems unsure if the term is appropriate since she was told not to use it at school

"Even now she goes to say it in a loving way -- 'I'm going to go see my best friend Charlie' or this one or that one -- and she looks at me sideways as she's saying it, and she's checking in with me to see if that language is OK," Hartwell said.

Hartwell says her daughter will not be going to school the rest of the year. Pentucket Workshop Preschool has not responded to a request for comment.

WBZ-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyeducationpre-schoolschoolu.s. & worldchildrenbizarreMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILDREN
UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland unveils new outpatient center
US experts back marijuana-based drug for childhood seizures
VIDEO: Woman frantically picks up granddaughter as bear runs across lawn
Target offering car seat trade-ins for discount on a new seat
More children
SOCIETY
Eviction process begins at Santa Rosa homeless camp
Barbara Bush remembered, celebrated in Houston
Kevin Durant, other famous Bay Area names honored on TIME's 100 list
VIDEO: Bigger crowds expected at SF's 4/20 celebration now that cannabis is legal
More Society
Top Stories
California death row inmate freed; no retrial planned
Shooter fires through restaurant window, kills 2 deputies
VIDEO: Emotional Steve Kerr remembers Gregg Popovich's late wife
City officials confiscate dockless scooters throughout San Francisco
OMG! Look back at 'Scandal' before it ends
Men arrested at Starbucks were there for meeting to change 'our lives'
Eviction process begins at Santa Rosa homeless camp
VIDEO: Bigger crowds expected at SF's 4/20 celebration now that cannabis is legal
Show More
Inspector: Massive egg recall farm had ongoing rodent infestation
Mountain lion sighting has SJ neighbors vigilant
Barbara Bush remembered, celebrated in Houston
Woman finds 100 pounds of dog feces on her SUV
Kevin Durant, other famous Bay Area names honored on TIME's 100 list
More News