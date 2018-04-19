Hawaii storm described as 'earthquakes, fireworks'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3356151" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Most of the rain fell in just 24 hours, leading water levels to rise 5-8 feet above the average level along the north shore of the island.

More rain could be headed to Kauai, already inundated with floodwaters. Even moderate showers could trigger more problems as recovery efforts are underway.John and Susie Martinez live in Walnut Creek but spend time at a second home on Kauai. John Martinez was there when the storm hit comparing the thunder and lightning to 24 hours of unrelenting earthquakes and fireworks."Having been born and raised in San Francisco, I felt a lot of earthquakes "he said. "This is as close to an earthquake as you could get and it was nonstop. The whole building was shaking not once or twice but probably 150 times. It was unbelievable."He shared the video his neighbor shot of water flowing down ravines outside their homes where there was no water before the storm. He said the first floor of a house in Kapaa was flooded and the owners lost three cars.The rain-28 inches in 36 hours - inundated the low-lying town of Hanalei on the North Shore. Shops and restaurants are digging out from the mud according to Martinez who ventured into the area yesterday.He said " The iconic Hanalei pier, the entrance to that is devastated. It's completely washed out with cars that have fallen in sinkholes. The multi-million dollar homes on the way to the pier have been damaged I think beyond repair. "Zodiac boats and Coast Guard helicopters are now ferrying in supplies and rescuing stranded residents west of Hanalei. Locals say other areas around Princeville look unscathed. The need now on the island is for cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products and fuel.