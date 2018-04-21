1 killed, 5 injured after overnight shooting in San Francisco's Bayview District

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in San Francisco this morning are investigating a shooting that reportedly left one person dead and five others injured Friday night. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Police in San Francisco this morning are investigating a shooting that reportedly left one person dead and five others injured Friday night.

Officers with the San Francisco Police Department responded Friday at around 11 p.m. to Third Street and Quesada Avenue on a report of a shooting.

According to preliminary information from police, six people were shot, and one of the victims had died.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

More details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4445.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingSFPDgunshomicidemurderSan FranciscoBayview / Hunters Point
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Spurs beat Warriors 103-90 to avoid sweep in Game 4
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
Secret Service: Waffle House shooting suspect wanted to meet with Trump
James Comey speaking in San Francisco
Houston man shot on Facebook Live completely breathing on his own
PHOTOS: Dub Nation shows off their Warriors pride
Santa Rosa fire survivor throws first pitch at A's game
Show More
1 dead in 3-alarm fire in San Francisco's Inner Sunset
8 deals, steals and freebies for Earth Day 2018
Police: 4 dead, 2 wounded in Waffle House shooting near Nashville
Squirrel wins UC Berkeley student senate seat
North Korea declares halt to nuclear testing
More News