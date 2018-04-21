San Carlos event could help families find missing loved ones

It was new hope on the Peninsula Saturday for families whose relatives are missing, some for years.The unique event hosted by the San Mateo County Coroner's office was called Missing Persons Day. It was designed to help people from across the Bay Area get information about missing loved ones."It's a safe opportunity to come here, many feel intimidated going to law enforcement agencies. They can come here, file a police report or submit DNA samples," said coroner Robert Foucrault.Representatives from the US Department of Justice helped relatives provide DNA samples which will be analyzed in Sacramento to see if there are any matches to those missing or located nationwide.Monica Bliss came holding a picture of her brother Jerome, last seen in San Francisco in 1983."He vanished that day, he was seeing a psychiatrist but the psychiatrist called my mother to say he never showed up for his appointment," said Bliss."Sometimes matches come back to individuals who are deceased but the important part is, it gives closure and get individuals identified," said Foucrault.San Mateo County has more than 400 active missing person reports."I need some type of closure, I carry a lot of sadness and need some answers, hopefully I'll get them some day," said Bliss.