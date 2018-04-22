Colorado man shares survival story after Hawaii shark attack

A young man from Colorado shared details about how he survived a shark attack. (KGO-TV)

A young man from Colorado shared details about how he survived a shark attack.

It wasn't his only run-in with a hungry, wild animal.

20-year old Dylan McWilliams says he's very lucky to have survived after a shark bit him on Thursday, while surfing in Hawaii.

"I just like started kicking at him and I kicked him. I could feel him underneath me once when I kicked, so that might've deterred him," McWilliams said.

Last year, McWilliams was camping in Colorado when he woke up with his head in the mouth of a 280-pound black bear.

He fought back as the bear dragged him out of his sleeping bag.

McWilliams has taught wilderness survival classes and says the attacks are just a coincidence.

He plans on returning to surfing once his bite wound heals.
