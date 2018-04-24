Livermore police standoff ends with home invasion suspect in custody

Livermore police said a standoff with a home invasion robbery suspect hiding inside his residence is over after the man was taken into custody.

Police said the suspect was believed to be 20 to 30 years old and added that he robbed his neighbor at gunpoint before running back home.


Police asked people to avoid the area of Wagoner Drive and Coronado Way at about 12:30 p.m.

Livermore police wrote on Twitter at 2:30 p.m. that the SWAT team has been on scene for an hour and they are "still working toward a peaceful
resolution."

Sources told ABC7 News they believed the suspect was armed and were using drones to gather information at the scene.

Police said at least 10 people have been evacuated from homes in the area as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported.
Bay City News contributed to this story.
