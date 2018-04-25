12-year-old trapped underwater for 9 minutes in resort pool

EMBED </>More Videos

12-year-old trapped underwater for 9 minutes in resort pool (KTRK)

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina --
Police in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina say a 12-year-old-boy is alive after being trapped underwater for nine minutes.

RELATED: Dry drowning warning from Houston family helps save 4-year-old's life in Florida

A video shows the boy and his friend swimming around the lazy river at a resort. They removed a metal grate on the floor.

The boy was swimming down to explore the hole but his leg became stuck. His friend and some adults tried to get him out, but were unsuccessful.

RELATED: Dispatcher walks parent through CPR after child found unconscious in pool

Emergency crews were able to finally pull the boy out of the pool after about nine minutes. Police credit a hotel guest for saving the boy's life. That guest performed underwater mouth to mouth breathing the entire time.

Police are not releasing more information on the boy's condition, only that he is alive.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cprpoolrescueu.s. & worlddrowningswimmingSouth Carolina
Related
12-year-old trapped underwater for 9 minutes in resort pool
Top Stories
Suspected 'Golden State Killer' arrested in Northern California
TIMELINE: Looking back at Golden State Killer crimes
Proposal aims to speed up rape kit processing in the South Bay
Officials hope 'Golden State Killer' arrest will bring closure to families
VIDEO: Officials announce arrest of 'Golden State Killer'
VIDEO: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin give hilarious, heartfelt keynote at PBWC
VIDEO: Maria Shriver discusses passion for fighting Alzheimer's at PBWC in SF
VIDEO: What we know about suspected 'Golden State Killer'
Show More
Woman who accused 49ers' Reuben Foster of abuse recants story
Bay Area surgeon views breast cancer treatment from new angle
Suspected 'Golden State Killer' targeted South Bay victims 40 years ago
Berkeley ordinance would curb disposable food packaging
Inside journalist's 'obsessive' quest to nab Golden State Killer
More News