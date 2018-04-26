HERO

Waffle House shooting hero raises more than $160,000 for victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr. has raised more than $160,000 to help the victims' families.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KGO) --
Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr. has raised more than $160,000 to help the victims' families.

Sunday's attack at a Tennessee Waffle House left four dead and injured numerous others.

RELATED: Waffle House shooting suspect captured after 4 slain

Shaw's actions are credited with saving numerous lives after officials said the suspect, clothed in only a green jacket, opened fire with an AR-15 rifle.

Authorities say Shaw snatched the weapon away from the gunman. He calls it a "selfish" act of self-preservation and he doesn't consider himself a hero. But he says he's glad he could save other lives.

RELATED: Man wanted in deadly Waffle House shooting in Tennessee had delusions about Taylor Swift

The 29-year-old man said he made a split-second decision to challenge the suspect early Sunday at a Nashville Waffle House. He was able to get the gun and throw it over a counter, adding, "it was hot, but I didn't care. It was life or death."

Shaw set out to raise money for the victims and was hoping to raise $15,000 on GoFundMe.

At last check, people had donated more than $160,000.

Click here if you'd like to make a donation to help the victims' families.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
waffle houseshootingfundraiserdeadly shootingvictimsmoneyherou.s. & worldTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HERO
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero
Good Samaritan describes taking down suspect in BART attack
Fresno man rescues toddler who nearly drowned in backyard pool
Bay Area man hailed as hero for saving woman, toddler in bus stabbing
More hero
Top Stories
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize peninsula
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
Investigator Paul Holes is '100 percent sure' police have 'Golden State Killer'
Woebot: the robot therapist, right on your phone
FULL INTERVIEW: Inside the hunt for the 'Golden State Killer' with investigator Paul Holes
Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claim
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' terrorizes Concord in 1978
Take Caution: DNA expert warns of genealogy testing, privacy issues
Show More
Silicon Valley Community Foundation CEO on paid leave
Walnut Creek victim of "Golden State Killer" talks trauma, relief after his arrest
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' investigation moves to Walnut Creek in 1979
'Golden State Killers' past and present in Sacramento jars neighbors
EXCLUSIVE: Emeryville business owner's racial slurs ignite community outrage
More News