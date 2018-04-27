FEEL GOOD

Dancing mailman brings smile to homeowner in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

A Texas homeowner couldn't stop smiling when her doorbell security system captured video of a mailman doing something unusual outside her doorstep.

TEXAS (KGO) --
A Texas homeowner couldn't stop smiling when her doorbell security system captured video of a mailman doing something unusual outside her doorstep.

Barbara Hickey said the video showed her mailman dancing, swaying his hips and performing some high kicks.

VIDEO: Walmart yodeling boy Mason Ramsey yodels his way to Coachella
EMBED More News Videos

Mason Ramsey, the 11-year-old who went viral after yodeling in Walmart, has a new place to show off his pipes: Coachella.



Hickey said she was trying to answer the door, but didn't make it in time and added that the video made her day.

The mailman eventually put the mail in the mailbox before waving goodbye.

Click here for more feel-good stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymailmancaught on cameradistractionu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FEEL GOOD
Elderly man calls police for ride to visit sick wife in hospital
Boys stop bball game to kneel for passing funeral procession
Crocodiles named Will, Kate welcome new hatchlings
Santa Rosa fire survivor throws first pitch at A's game
North Bay fire survivor throwing 1st pitch at A's game
More feel good
SOCIETY
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
Crews to descend from Golden Gate Bridge during inspections
The new prince has a name
EXCLUSIVE: Emeryville business owner's racial slurs ignite community outrage
More Society
Top Stories
Suspected 'Golden State Killer' appears in court for 1st time
Warriors' Curry to be re-evaluated ahead of Pelicans game
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize peninsula
Investigator Paul Holes is '100 percent sure' police have 'Golden State Killer'
Crews to descend from Golden Gate Bridge during inspections
7 On Your Side helps man get Jeep repaired after carmaker refused claim
'It's all about those hips!' Athletes prepare for DWTS
Woebot: the robot therapist, right on your phone
Show More
Record crowds as beloved bakery in Berkeley set to close
George H.W. Bush to stay in the hospital through weekend
Take Caution: DNA expert warns of genealogy testing, privacy issues
'Nah that aint it yo' Chance the Rapper responds to praise from President Trump
Giant inflatable duck joins traffic rolling down Iowa street
More News