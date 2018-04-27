NORTH KOREA

What's next after North-South Korean leaders' meeting?

EMBED </>More Videos

Scholars in general thought it was good theater as the leaders of the two Koreas interacted Thursday (Friday in Asia), which was shown widely around the world. They appeared to have cordial talks without the need for translators. (KGO-TV)

By
STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) --
Scholars in general thought it was good theater as the leaders of the two Koreas interacted Thursday (Friday in Asia), which was shown widely around the world. They appeared to have cordial talks without the need for translators.

But the question is what happens next? That was the focus of a panel of experts at Stanford's Shorenstein Asia-Pacific Research Center.

RELATED: North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize peninsula

"Really what it boils down to for me in a sense, there is a possibility for us to avoid the possibility of a larger conflict," said Philip Yun, executive director of Ploughshares Fund. " t's worthwhile to explore and move forward."

The motivation for a peace accord by North Korea's Kim Jong-un may have something to do with North Korea's nuclear test site. Chinese geologists say testing in tunnels has caused the mountain above to collapse, ending its operation.

"That was probably in his calculation of what could be some early returns he could offer to show good faith, if it is good faith, and to try to get this process going," said Kathleen Stephens, a Stanford fellow and the U.S. Ambassador to South Korea during President Obama's first term.

A meeting is in the works between President Trump and Kim, which experts predict will be carefully choreographed for TV audiences around the world.

RELATED: Kim Jong Un crosses DMZ line for historic meeting with South Korea

"I wouldn't be too surprised if Kim Jong-un actually handed over five bombs to Trump, and then they can stage the biggest reality show in history," said Professor Gi-Wook Shin, director of Stanford's Asia-Pacific Research Center.

Asia scholars also are concerned how South Korea, North Korea and the U.S. Will handle any collapse in the effort toward denuclearization and the creation of peace accords.

Going forward, there is a sense of optimism but also a sense of caution. If there isn't some progress soon, the situation on the Korean peninsula could go back to square one.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on North Korea.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsnorth koreasouth koreawarPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldkim jong unstanford universitySan JoseStanford University
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NORTH KOREA
WATCH: N. Korean bodyguards jog alongside Kim Jong Un
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize peninsula
North Korea declares halt to nuclear testing
You can survive a nuclear attack, here's how
More north korea
POLITICS
'Nah that aint it yo' Chance the Rapper responds to praise from President Trump
WATCH: N. Korean bodyguards jog alongside Kim Jong Un
Republican-led House panel officially clears Trump in Russia probe
George H.W. Bush to stay in the hospital through weekend
More Politics
Top Stories
Suspected 'Golden State Killer' appears in court for 1st time
PARALLEL PATHS: Tracking DeAngelo and the 'Golden State Killer'
Anthony Davis says Pelicans know they can beat Warriors
WARRIORS-PELICANS: NBA Playoff Schedule
CHP officer dragged during routine traffic stop near Bay Bridge
Why Draymond Green lobbied for JaVale McGee to start for Warriors
How genealogical websites helped investigators pinpoint alleged Golden State Killer
TIPS: How to hire a good plumber
Show More
Burlingame Country Club suspended by U.S. Tennis Association over racism claims
What Really Matters: Finally Justice?
Oregon man misidentified as serial killing suspect in 2017
An arresting promposal
SJPD swears in record-setting number of female officers
More News