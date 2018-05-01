  • LIVE VIDEO Black bear in Ridgewood, New Jersey
  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
TACO BELL

Man said he broke into Pasadena Taco Bell because he was drunk, hungry

EMBED </>More Videos

A man broke into a fast-food restaurant in Pasadena to eat taco shells because he said he was drunk and hungry. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PASADENA, Calif. --
A man broke into a fast-food restaurant in Pasadena to eat taco shells because he said he was drunk and hungry.

Jose Cruz, 22, confessed to officers when he turned himself in at the police station. He said he broke into the Taco Bell on Fair Oaks Avenue. After the early morning break-in, he said he snacked on taco shells.
VIDEO: Car crashes through entrance of Taco Bell in Danville
EMBED More News Videos

A car crashed through the front entrance of a Taco Bell in Danville Sunday morning, police reported.


He was arrested and faces commercial burglary charges. Cruz is held on $20,000 bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
break-inalcoholtaco belltacosfast food restaurantdrinkingcaliforniaLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TACO BELL
Car crashes through entrance of Taco Bell in Danville
Candlelight vigil held for Alabama Taco Bell destroyed by fire
Man gets DUI after mistaking bank drive-thru for Taco Bell
CA's first alcohol-serving Taco Bell opens in Newport Beach
More taco bell
Top Stories
Mark Zuckerberg to give keynote address at F8 Conference
Photos of dog who died used in online scam
Warriors' Stephen Curry 'likely' to play in Game 2
Signatures submitted for state gas tax repeal
WATCH LIVE: Black bear wandering in New Jersey neighborhood
'Zombie-like' people seen doing drugs at BART station
Man and woman killed in East Oakland Monday night
'Idol' contestant Ada Vox: 'I was the lioness queen of the world'
Show More
WARRIORS-PELICANS: NBA Playoff Schedule
House panel set to interview EPA chief's former head of security in conduct probe
The 'Garden of Europe' is in full bloom in The Netherlands
PHOTOS: Dub Nation shows off their Warriors pride
911 calls prevalent from Facebook in Menlo Park
More News