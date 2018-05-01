  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
IMMIGRATION

May Day marches held in Bay Area

Demonstrators took part in a march in parts of the Bay Area Tuesday in honor of International Workers Day. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Demonstrators took part in May Day marches in parts of the Bay Area Tuesday in honor of International Workers Day.

Union members at the Port of Oakland said they are not working Tuesday to bring awareness to workers' rights and police brutality.

The May Day protest started at the port with speakers and a rally. By 11:00 a.m, activists started marching to Frank Ogawa Plaza in downtown Oakland.

Workers aren't worried about bringing business to a standstill for the day saying, it is time to think about people and not profits.


RELATED: Bay Area groups hold protest on May Day in 2017

In San Francisco, a noon rally was held on the steps of City Hall. Organizers said they are protesting the privatization of San Francisco's neighborhood community clinics and other worker issues.

Click here for more stories and videos about immigration.
