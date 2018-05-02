ANIMAL ATTACK

Kangaroos are attacking tourists offering them fast food

This undated image shows a woman with a gash to her face after officials say she was attacked by a wild kangaroo in Australia. (Greg Piper MP)

MORISSET, Australia (KGO) --
If you're planning a trip to Australia, listen up. Officials are urging tourists not to offer wild kangaroos fast food.


They say the animals are addicted to junk food and they're attacking tourists offering them chips, McDonald's and KFC as they try to take selfies with the wild roos. Recent attacks have been reported two hours outside of Sydney in the grounds of Morisset Hospital.
Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper has raised the issue in Parliament of New South Wales. "There have been a number of reported incidents in which kangaroos have attacked visitors, in one case causing a very deep gash to a man's stomach," said Piper.

He says another man required 17 stitches in his face. "Despite a number of warning signs being placed throughout the area, people still come in droves and they feed the kangaroos processed foods," said Piper.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal attackanimalfoodwild animalsu.s. & worldtourismtourist
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL ATTACK
Pesky pelicans disrupt Pepperdine graduation
Watch out! Goose attacks high school golfer
Colorado man shares survival story after shark attack
'Zombie raccoons' infected with distemper reported in Ohio
More animal attack
PETS & ANIMALS
Police receive 'vicious dog' call, find lovable pup
Vet accused of smuggling heroin in puppies to NYC
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland 6-year-old recovering after being mauled by pit bull
Dog rescued after falling off trail at Fort Funston in SF
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
2 black men arrested at Starbucks settle for $200K youth program
Cambridge Analytica firm at center of Facebook privacy scandal declares bankruptcy
Boat sinks after crews try to salvage it near Pacifica beach
At least 5 killed in military plane crash in Georgia
Southwest flight from Chicago diverted to Cleveland after window cracks
'Golden State Killer' suspect makes unexpected court appearance
It ain't tea, babe: Bob Dylan embraces Tennessee whiskey
With girls joining the ranks, Boy Scouts plan a name change
Show More
Family credits Apple Watch for saving daughter's life
Police receive 'vicious dog' call, find lovable pup
Man gets toll booth bill for empty truck 'going backwards'
1-year-old boy hospitalized after beating at day care
Police: 3 young children drink vodka while left home alone
More News