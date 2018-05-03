<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2867720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

From ''Black Panther" to "Mary Poppins Returns,'' take a look at the movies coming out from Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm in 2018. Update: The new release date for ''Infinity War'' is April 27.