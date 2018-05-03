STAR WARS

VIDEO: Star Wars movie reveals from the new Han Solo actor

Alden Ehrenreich talks about playing Han Solo in the new Star Wars movie and the conversation he had with Harrison Ford before filming. (Lucas Ltd.)

Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Standing in the shadow of a life-size Darth Vader statue at the Lucasfilm campus in San Francisco did not phase new Han Solo actor Alden Ehrenreich. He has a bigger shadow to worry about - the one cast by Harrison Ford, who played Solo in the original Star Wars movies.

Ehrenreich paid a visit to the Letterman Digital and New Media Arts Center this week to talk about the new movie, "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

The film is set ten years before "A New Hope," the first Star Wars film. Unlike other movies in the series, this one focuses on just one character, Han Solo.

Watch the video to hear the 28-year-old actor's take on the movie, his talk with Harrison Ford before filming began, and why you might chuckle more during this movie than the other Star Wars films.
The movie premieres May 25, 2018.

VIDEO: The new 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' trailer is here
From ''Black Panther" to "Mary Poppins Returns,'' take a look at the movies coming out from Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm in 2018. Update: The new release date for ''Infinity War'' is April 27.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
