Adorable opossum named Pockets visits ABC7 with Conservations Ambassadors

Meet Pockets! Such a cutie! I just spoke with the Director of Conservation Ambassadors about the great work they do and an upcoming fundraiser. #pocketstheopossum pic.twitter.com/YMdb38F9ZZ — Ama Daetz (@AmaABC7) May 3, 2018

Lots of people around the Bay Area love animals. Next week there is going to be a fundraiser to help a group called Conservation Ambassadors, help educate people about the importance of animals.David Jackson, the director of Conservations Ambassadors stopped by ABC7 News with a special guest -- Pockets the opossum!Watch the video in the player above for the full interview.