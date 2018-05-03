PETS & ANIMALS

Adorable opossum named Pockets visits ABC7 with Conservations Ambassadors

Lots of people around the Bay Area love animals. Next week there is going to be a fundraiser to help a group called Conservation Ambassadors, help educate people about the importance of animals. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. --
Lots of people around the Bay Area love animals. Next week there is going to be a fundraiser to help a group called Conservation Ambassadors, help educate people about the importance of animals.

David Jackson, the director of Conservations Ambassadors stopped by ABC7 News with a special guest -- Pockets the opossum!

Watch the video in the player above for the full interview.

Click here for more information on Conservations Ambassadors.
