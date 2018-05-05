  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews

Several juveniles in custody after teacher attacked, video posted to Snapchat

A video posted to Snapchat appears to show a Rich Central student attacking a substitute teacher. (WLS)

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. --
Police are investigating after a video showing students attacking a teacher was posted to Snapchat Friday at an Illinois high school.

The video appears to show a boy walk into a classroom and repeatedly punch a substitute teacher until he is restrained by classmates. The teacher was not seriously hurt.

Olympia Fields police said several juveniles were taken into custody but no charges have been filed yet.

Rich Central High School officials said they are cooperating with police.

"We are disappointed as this goes against our efforts to ensure a safe learning environment for all students as well as staff. At this time, we are not able to provide additional comments due to it being a student discipline matter," said Rich Central High School Principal Todd Whitaker in a statement.
