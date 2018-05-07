  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
  • LIVE VIDEO Daily White House press briefing

San Jose police to release new details on officer-involved shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

San Jose's police chief is expected to release more details about gunfire involving an officer. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose's police chief is expected to release more details about gunfire involving an officer.

RELATED: Officer-involved shooting prompts street closures near downtown San Jose

Police shot at, but didn't hit, an armed home-invasion suspect early Sunday morning. It happened on East William and South Ninth streets, near San Jose State University.

Police were responding to a robbery involving two men. They caught one and cornered the other in a lot. Police say an officer fired a shot at him when he refused commands to drop a weapon. He eventually surrendered.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingSJPDinvestigationinvestigationspoliceDowntown San JoseSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Officer-involved shooting prompts street closures near downtown San Jose
Top Stories
Thousands of UC employees on strike; campuses, medical centers remain open
WATCH LIVE: Daily White House press briefing
2 men injured in shooting at church in SF's Mission District
U2 fans line up early for big concert in San Jose
Teacher stories that will warm your heart
2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals
Police search for suspected Home Depot shoplifter after crash
Hawaii volcano destroys dozens of homes, forces evacuations
Show More
Ken Jeong jumps off stage to help woman having seizure
Man tries to set fire at motel to 'barbecue all the child molesters'
Woman wins $1.2 million on $18 Kentucky Derby bet
Bay Area native in Hawaii forced to flee from lava flow
Warriors fly high in New Orleans winning 118 to 92, lead Pelicans 3-1 in NBA Playoff series
More News