SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --San Jose's police chief is expected to release more details about gunfire involving an officer.
Police shot at, but didn't hit, an armed home-invasion suspect early Sunday morning. It happened on East William and South Ninth streets, near San Jose State University.
Police were responding to a robbery involving two men. They caught one and cornered the other in a lot. Police say an officer fired a shot at him when he refused commands to drop a weapon. He eventually surrendered.