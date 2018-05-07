Thousands of UC employees on strike; campuses, medical centers remain open

A massive strike is underway that will impact medical care across California. At UCSF, 300 surgeries have already been canceled. More than 50,000 workers are walking off the job across UC Medical facilities and campuses.More than 9,000 workers, including custodians, food service, service workers security, parking attendants, will be joined by 15,000 workers who sympathize with their cause. That will include patient care technical workers.The hospital has brought in and trained replacement workers who will handle emergencies and labor and delivery. But they have cancelled thousands of appointments."The biggest issues on the table are there's a rising income racial and gender inequality both within their unit but within UC more generally. A lot of it is being driven by the outsourcing of jobs," said Todd Stenhouse, AFSCME spokesman."All of these are just massive disruptions that are taking place and we have to be ready for what is still remaining, which is some services will continue. So we need to be ready to provide care as safely to all who come through our door," said Sheila Antrum, UCSF Health.Nurses will join the strike on Tuesday to show support for the workers. This is a three day long strike happening at five medical centers and 10 UC campuses across the state.The hospital says check with your service provider before heading this way in the next few days, just to take sure your appointment hasn't been changed.