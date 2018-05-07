  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
  • LIVE VIDEO Daily White House press briefing
KENTUCKY DERBY

Woman celebrates winning $1.2 million on $18 Kentucky Derby bet

A Texas woman reaped $1.2 million on an $18 bet on a series of Kentucky Derby day races. (Rachel Bagnetto)

Woman wins $1.2 million on $18 Kentucky Derby bet
A Texas woman is celebrating, after hitting an improbable Kentucky Derby jackpot.

The woman, who didn't want to be identified, made an $18 "Pick 5" wager at her local racetrack in Austin, Texas. She picked the winners of 5 races and got them right. Her prize totaled $1.2 million.

The woman has been going to the racetrack for years.

Here are the winners she picked: Limousine Liberal, Funny Duck, Maraud, Yoshida and Justify.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportstexaslotteryhorsesKentucky DerbyTexasKentucky
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KENTUCKY DERBY
'Justify' wins Kentucky Derby
50 years ago, Kentucky Derby disqualified winner for first time
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
Celebrity fashion at the Kentucky Derby
More Kentucky Derby
SPORTS
Gretchen Piscotty, mother of Oakland Athletics' Stephen Piscotty, dies at 55
Sports anchor Mike Shumann resigns from KGO-TV after April incident at Warriors practice
Draymond Green's 4 a.m. text elicits 'I got you' reply from Kevin Durant
Season ends after San Jose Sharks lose to Vegas Knights
More Sports
Top Stories
Thousands of UC employees on strike; campuses, medical centers remain open
2 men injured in shooting at church in SF's Mission District
U2 fans line up early for big concert in San Jose
Teacher stories that will warm your heart
SJPD to release new details on officer-involved shooting
Hawaii volcano destroys dozens of homes, forces evacuations
Ken Jeong jumps off stage to help woman having seizure
Man tries to set fire at motel to 'barbecue all the child molesters'
Show More
Bay Area native in Hawaii forced to flee from lava flow
Warriors fly high in New Orleans winning 118 to 92, lead Pelicans 3-1 in NBA Playoff series
Season ends after San Jose Sharks lose to Vegas Knights
Neo-Nazi Senate candidate ejected from California GOP convention
Body found near San Joaquin River identified as missing Daly City boater
More News